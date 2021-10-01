COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson Counties on Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8:35 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|677
|0
|11
|652
|Franklin
|34
|7237
|3
|96
|5500
|Gallatin
|0
|862
|0
|7
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1283
|--
|22
|1246
|Hardin
|0
|600
|0
|15
|571
|Jackson
|25
|8000
|1
|107
|7701
|Jefferson
|33
|5834
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|9
|2202
|2
|26
|2119
|Massac
|5
|2040
|1
|45
|1932
|Perry
|-
|4192
|-
|70
|4142
|Pope
|7
|524
|0
|3
|484
|Pulaski
|2
|1010
|0
|11
|975
|Randolph
|32
|5482
|1
|96
|5248
|Saline
|14
|4520
|0
|68
|3322
|Union
|2
|2949
|0
|47
|2874
|Williamson
|32
|11955
|1
|154
|9185
|White
|7
|2987
|0
|32
|2091