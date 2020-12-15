COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Massac and Perry counties Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|302
|0
|4
|257
|Franklin
|34
|2796
|2
|33
|1313
|Gallatin
|6
|281
|0
|3
|132
|Hamilton
|474
|8
|414
|Hardin
|6
|191
|0
|4
|136
|Jackson
|25
|3281
|1
|48
|2846
|Jefferson
|68
|2570
|0
|53
|2174
|Johnson
|7
|888
|0
|8
|631
|Massac
|14
|767
|2
|15
|372
|Perry
|32
|1575
|6
|43
|1272
|Pope
|4
|153
|0
|1
|101
|Pulaski
|6
|497
|0
|2
|353
|Randolph
|25
|2851
|0
|33
|2611
|Saline
|21
|1514
|0
|26
|567
|Union
|21
|1407
|0
|24
|888
|Williamson
|53
|4590
|0
|93
|2240
|White
|25
|973
|0
|12
|295
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.