COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Williamson counties
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Williamson counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 3 214 0 1 114
Franklin 45 1717 1 18 853
Gallatin 3 195 0 2 104
Hamilton 6 334 0 4 265
Hardin 4 106 0 0 54
Jackson 36 2299 1 29 1855
Jefferson 29 1597 0 46 1322
Johnson 9 611 0 1 335
Massac 23 354 0 2 133
Perry 40 852 1 17 605
Pope 1 61 0 1 33
Pulaski 5 324 0 2 219
Randolph 21 1864 0 23 1623
Saline 25 1050 0 20 453
Union 20 983 0 21 607
Williamson 61 2930 1 73 1593
White 25 506 0 9 226
