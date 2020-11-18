COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Williamson counties

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|214
|0
|1
|114
|Franklin
|45
|1717
|1
|18
|853
|Gallatin
|3
|195
|0
|2
|104
|Hamilton
|6
|334
|0
|4
|265
|Hardin
|4
|106
|0
|0
|54
|Jackson
|36
|2299
|1
|29
|1855
|Jefferson
|29
|1597
|0
|46
|1322
|Johnson
|9
|611
|0
|1
|335
|Massac
|23
|354
|0
|2
|133
|Perry
|40
|852
|1
|17
|605
|Pope
|1
|61
|0
|1
|33
|Pulaski
|5
|324
|0
|2
|219
|Randolph
|21
|1864
|0
|23
|1623
|Saline
|25
|1050
|0
|20
|453
|Union
|20
|983
|0
|21
|607
|Williamson
|61
|2930
|1
|73
|1593
|White
|25
|506
|0
|9
|226
