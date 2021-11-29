COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jackson, Randolph, Saline, and Williamson Counties on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|3
|796
|0
|13
|774
|Franklin
|80
|7869
|1
|111
|7445
|Gallatin
|11
|914
|0
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|5
|1367
|0
|23
|1338
|Hardin
|8
|695
|0
|17
|662
|Jackson
|43
|8471
|1
|110
|8292
|Jefferson
|52
|7301
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|12
|2436
|0
|30
|2367
|Massac
|16
|2288
|0
|52
|2200
|Perry
|29
|4614
|0
|75
|4507
|Pope
|8
|585
|0
|6
|570
|Pulaski
|2
|1076
|0
|11
|1076
|Randolph
|12
|5792
|1
|101
|5655
|Saline
|26
|4800
|1
|72
|3322
|Union
|16
|3213
|0
|49
|3118
|Williamson
|187
|12951
|1
|174
|12315
|White
|12
|3133
|0
|33
|2091