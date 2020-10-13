COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson and Saline counties Wednesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|98
|1
|62
|Franklin
|719
|7
|445
|Gallatin
|104
|2
|75
|Hamilton
|106
|2
|88
|Hardin
|46
|0
|36
|Jackson
|1375
|24
|1279
|Jefferson
|832
|40
|695
|Johnson
|305
|0
|182
|Massac
|131
|2
|80
|Perry
|385
|16
|350
|Pope
|32
|1
|16
|Pulaski
|211
|1
|166
|Randolph
|1097
|14
|990
|Saline
|481
|8
|312
|Union
|666
|21
|432
|Williamson
|1623
|57
|1061
|White
|217
|1
|178
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.