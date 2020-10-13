 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson and Saline counties Wednesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson and Saline counties Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 15.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 98 1 62
Franklin 719 7 445
Gallatin 104 2 75
Hamilton 106 2 88
Hardin 46 0 36
Jackson 1375 24 1279
Jefferson 832 40 695
Johnson 305 0 182
Massac 131 2 80
Perry 385 16 350
Pope 32 1 16
Pulaski 211 1 166
Randolph 1097 14 990
Saline 481 8 312
Union 666 21 432
Williamson 1623 57 1061
White 217 1 178
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

