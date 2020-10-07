COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson and Williamson Counties Wednesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|92
|1
|59
|Franklin
|617
|6
|417
|Gallatin
|85
|2
|70
|Hamilton
|83
|2
|77
|Hardin
|42
|0
|33
|Jackson
|1314
|24
|1245
|Jefferson
|750
|35
|612
|Johnson
|262
|0
|164
|Massac
|127
|2
|74
|Perry
|368
|16
|332
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|194
|1
|157
|Randolph
|1010
|13
|950
|Saline
|435
|6
|260
|Union
|580
|20
|410
|Williamson
|1524
|57
|995
|White
|194
|1
|161
