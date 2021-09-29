 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson, Saline, and Williamson Counties on Wednesday

  • 138

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated routinely with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported recently, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported recently, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 1 677 0 11 650
Franklin 16 7182 1 92 5500
Gallatin 2 858 0 7 650
Hamilton 1 1283 0 22 1240
Hardin 0 600 0 15 564
Jackson 18 7938 0 105 7637
Jefferson 18 5801 1 86 5086
Johnson 12 2193 0 24 2064
Massac 14 2035 0 44 1884
Perry - 4192 0 70 4142
Pope 5 517 0 3 467
Pulaski 2 1008 0 11 962
Randolph - 5416 - 95 5248
Saline 6 4485 1 68 3322
Union 5 2947 0 47 2842
Williamson 31 11893 1 153 9185
White 6 2971 0 32 2091
138 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Illinois

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Illinois

Illinois reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 infections in more than two months Friday as the state continued to experience a resurgence of the novel coronavirus disease.

Illinois' Region 1 to see increased COVID-19 mitigations

Illinois' Region 1 to see increased COVID-19 mitigations

Illinois' Region 1 saw a second straight day with a COVID-19 test positivity rate exceeding 8% Tuesday, and the governor’s office announced the region would see increased mitigations starting Saturday, Oct. 3, due to the rising rate of spread.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

Illinois Gov. Pritzker touts promising COVID-19 vaccine data

As Illinois COVID-19 infection rates continued to fall Tuesday, Pritzker said the first delivery of a vaccine could arrive in Illinois as early as next week, although it could take several months before it is widely available to the general public.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois man who awoke to find a bat on his neck dies of rabies: health officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News