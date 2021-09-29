COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Jefferson, Saline, and Williamson Counties on Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 11:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|677
|0
|11
|650
|Franklin
|16
|7182
|1
|92
|5500
|Gallatin
|2
|858
|0
|7
|650
|Hamilton
|1
|1283
|0
|22
|1240
|Hardin
|0
|600
|0
|15
|564
|Jackson
|18
|7938
|0
|105
|7637
|Jefferson
|18
|5801
|1
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|12
|2193
|0
|24
|2064
|Massac
|14
|2035
|0
|44
|1884
|Perry
|-
|4192
|0
|70
|4142
|Pope
|5
|517
|0
|3
|467
|Pulaski
|2
|1008
|0
|11
|962
|Randolph
|-
|5416
|-
|95
|5248
|Saline
|6
|4485
|1
|68
|3322
|Union
|5
|2947
|0
|47
|2842
|Williamson
|31
|11893
|1
|153
|9185
|White
|6
|2971
|0
|32
|2091