COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Massac, Perry, Randolph, and Williamson counties on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 8:05 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|5
|752
|0
|12
|714
|Franklin
|2
|7512
|1
|107
|7341
|Gallatin
|1
|879
|0
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|4
|2813
|0
|23
|1302
|Hardin
|3
|654
|0
|16
|628
|Jackson
|--
|8237
|--
|108
|8031
|Jefferson
|17
|7027
|0
|86
|5086
|Johnson
|8
|2334
|0
|30
|2270
|Massac
|11
|2186
|1
|50
|2112
|Perry
|10
|4520
|1
|74
|4459
|Pope
|0
|568
|0
|6
|556
|Pulaski
|1
|1062
|0
|11
|1062
|Randolph
|5
|5641
|1
|100
|5524
|Saline
|5
|4663
|0
|70
|3322
|Union
|2
|3062
|0
|48
|2993
|Williamson
|6
|12384
|3
|168
|12131
|White
|4
|3073
|0
|33
|2091