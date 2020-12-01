COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Perry counties Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|4
|256
|0
|1
|176
|Franklin
|31
|2175
|1
|26
|1133
|Gallatin
|4
|223
|0
|2
|127
|Hamilton
|8
|400
|0
|4
|364
|Hardin
|4
|164
|0
|1
|78
|Jackson
|34
|2787
|0
|32
|2324
|Jefferson
|20
|1998
|0
|47
|1746
|Johnson
|12
|747
|0
|3
|418
|Massac
|6
|596
|0
|3
|202
|Perry
|15
|1169
|4
|30
|809
|Pope
|6
|105
|0
|1
|52
|Pulaski
|7
|428
|0
|2
|264
|Randolph
|49
|2359
|0
|27
|2101
|Saline
|18
|1248
|0
|26
|521
|Union
|11
|1181
|0
|23
|706
|Williamson
|57
|3785
|0
|77
|1975
|White
|19
|698
|0
|9
|280
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.