COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Randolph counties Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|82
|1
|47
|Franklin
|550
|4
|306
|Gallatin
|77
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|75
|2
|66
|Hardin
|38
|0
|31
|Jackson
|1269
|24
|1210
|Jefferson
|643
|32
|543
|Johnson
|217
|0
|117
|Massac
|110
|2
|66
|Perry
|356
|16
|312
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|179
|1
|140
|Randolph
|957
|12
|902
|Saline
|353
|4
|220
|Union
|497
|20
|392
|Williamson
|1422
|48
|751
|White
|171
|1
|152
