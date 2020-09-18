COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson counties Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|64
|1
|44
|Franklin
|474
|2
|306
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|64
|1
|53
|Hardin
|33
|0
|23
|Jackson
|1229
|24
|1105
|Jefferson
|570
|31
|497
|Johnson
|152
|0
|101
|Massac
|91
|2
|56
|Perry
|330
|15
|293
|Pope
|23
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|155
|1
|132
|Randolph
|917
|11
|825
|Saline
|248
|3
|186
|Union
|479
|20
|373
|Williamson
|1306
|34
|751
|White
|157
|0
|142
