COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson counties Friday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson counties Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 64 1 44
Franklin 474 2 306
Gallatin 69 2 67
Hamilton 64 1 53
Hardin 33 0 23
Jackson 1229 24 1105
Jefferson 570 31 497
Johnson 152 0 101
Massac 91 2 56
Perry 330 15 293
Pope 23 1 15
Pulaski 155 1 132
Randolph 917 11 825
Saline 248 3 186
Union 479 20 373
Williamson 1306 34 751
White 157 0 142
