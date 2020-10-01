COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson counties Thursday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:22 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|85
|1
|50
|Franklin
|566
|5
|388
|Gallatin
|79
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|77
|2
|69
|Hardin
|38
|0
|32
|Jackson
|1284
|24
|1223
|Jefferson
|675
|32
|561
|Johnson
|225
|0
|118
|Massac
|115
|2
|68
|Perry
|363
|16
|318
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|182
|1
|142
|Randolph
|971
|12
|913
|Saline
|368
|4
|231
|Union
|509
|20
|397
|Williamson
|1449
|52
|964
|White
|177
|1
|154
