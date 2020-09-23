COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Franklin, Williamson counties Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|72
|1
|45
|Franklin
|510
|3
|306
|Gallatin
|72
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|70
|2
|57
|Hardin
|35
|0
|25
|Jackson
|1247
|24
|1158
|Jefferson
|593
|32
|530
|Johnson
|161
|0
|108
|Massac
|94
|2
|61
|Perry
|344
|16
|309
|Pope
|24
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|159
|1
|134
|Randolph
|934
|11
|863
|Saline
|292
|3
|186
|Union
|485
|20
|382
|Williamson
|1369
|40
|751
|White
|163
|1
|142
