COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Gallatin, Massac and Williamson counties Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:57 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|9
|290
|0
|4
|242
|Franklin
|32
|2599
|0
|31
|1479
|Gallatin
|2
|265
|1
|3
|132
|Hamilton
|458
|7
|414
|Hardin
|2
|179
|0
|4
|129
|Jackson
|28
|3165
|0
|45
|2706
|Jefferson
|30
|2429
|0
|50
|2049
|Johnson
|16
|864
|0
|8
|598
|Massac
|4
|733
|1
|13
|343
|Perry
|48
|1477
|2
|37
|1115
|Pope
|5
|140
|0
|1
|94
|Pulaski
|7
|485
|0
|2
|344
|Randolph
|2736
|32
|2407
|Saline
|18
|1436
|0
|26
|567
|Union
|21
|1364
|0
|24
|854
|Williamson
|55
|4365
|1
|90
|2513
|White
|45
|898
|0
|12
|295
