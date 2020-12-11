 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Gallatin, Massac and Williamson counties Friday
99 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Gallatin, Massac and Williamson counties Friday

  • 99
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:57 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 9 290 0 4 242
Franklin 32 2599 0 31 1479
Gallatin 2 265 1 3 132
Hamilton 458 7 414
Hardin 2 179 0 4 129
Jackson 28 3165 0 45 2706
Jefferson 30 2429 0 50 2049
Johnson 16 864 0 8 598
Massac 4 733 1 13 343
Perry 48 1477 2 37 1115
Pope 5 140 0 1 94
Pulaski 7 485 0 2 344
Randolph 2736 32 2407
Saline 18 1436 0 26 567
Union 21 1364 0 24 854
Williamson 55 4365 1 90 2513
White 45 898 0 12 295
99 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Accessibility through another's eyes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News