COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Jackson, Massac, and Randolph counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|6
|266
|0
|3
|206
|Franklin
|32
|2422
|0
|29
|1313
|Gallatin
|5
|252
|0
|2
|129
|Hamilton
|16
|442
|7
|12
|391
|Hardin
|8
|173
|0
|2
|98
|Jackson
|35
|3019
|2
|39
|2535
|Jefferson
|64
|2233
|1
|48
|1949
|Johnson
|20
|821
|1
|6
|502
|Massac
|40
|695
|2
|9
|271
|Perry
|18
|1347
|0
|32
|968
|Pope
|8
|131
|0
|1
|68
|Pulaski
|7
|457
|0
|2
|299
|Randolph
|61
|2586
|2
|31
|2295
|Saline
|21
|1338
|0
|26
|559
|Union
|34
|1286
|1
|24
|774
|Williamson
|34
|4132
|0
|84
|2240
|White
|16
|764
|0
|11
|287
