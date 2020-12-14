COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Jefferson counties on Monday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|9
|299
|0
|4
|242
|Franklin
|49
|2762
|0
|31
|1479
|Gallatin
|8
|277
|0
|3
|132
|Hamilton
|16
|474
|1
|8
|414
|Hardin
|6
|185
|0
|4
|129
|Jackson
|26
|3256
|0
|48
|2756
|Jefferson
|6
|2501
|3
|53
|2049
|Johnson
|17
|881
|0
|8
|598
|Massac
|20
|753
|0
|13
|343
|Perry
|66
|1543
|0
|37
|1115
|Pope
|9
|149
|0
|1
|94
|Pulaski
|6
|491
|0
|2
|344
|Randolph
|20
|2826
|0
|32
|2407
|Saline
|27
|1493
|0
|26
|567
|Union
|22
|1386
|0
|24
|854
|Williamson
|53
|4537
|0
|93
|2513
|White
|29
|949
|0
|12
|295
