COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Jefferson, Perry, Williamson counties
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Jefferson, Perry, Williamson counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:13 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 70 1 45
Franklin 496 2 306
Gallatin 70 2 67
Hamilton 70 2 57
Hardin 33 0 25
Jackson 1246 24 1149
Jefferson 581 32 506
Johnson 161 0 107
Massac 92 2 59
Perry 340 16 294
Pope 24 1 15
Pulaski 156 1 133
Randolph 932 11 856
Saline 273 3 186
Union 483 20 376
Williamson 1346 36 751
White 163 0 142
