 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Perry, Randolph Counties on Monday
100 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Perry, Randolph Counties on Monday

  • Updated
  • 100
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 8:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 5 317 0 4 279
Franklin 26 3091 0 34 1635
Gallatin 7 316 0 3 134
Hamilton 20 512 1 10 468
Hardin 9 208 0 5 150
Jackson 12 3439 0 51 3004
Jefferson 92 2795 0 55 2297
Johnson 20 925 0 8 685
Massac 17 809 0 20 417
Perry 279 1896 1 46 1394
Pope 8 173 0 1 118
Pulaski 5 523 0 2 375
Randolph 20 3034 1 39 2790
Saline 30 1676 0 27 582
Union 17 1478 0 24 944
Williamson 32 4904 0 97 2678
White 18 1090 0 16 310
100 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News