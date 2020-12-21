COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Hamilton, Perry, Randolph Counties on Monday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 8:21 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|5
|317
|0
|4
|279
|Franklin
|26
|3091
|0
|34
|1635
|Gallatin
|7
|316
|0
|3
|134
|Hamilton
|20
|512
|1
|10
|468
|Hardin
|9
|208
|0
|5
|150
|Jackson
|12
|3439
|0
|51
|3004
|Jefferson
|92
|2795
|0
|55
|2297
|Johnson
|20
|925
|0
|8
|685
|Massac
|17
|809
|0
|20
|417
|Perry
|279
|1896
|1
|46
|1394
|Pope
|8
|173
|0
|1
|118
|Pulaski
|5
|523
|0
|2
|375
|Randolph
|20
|3034
|1
|39
|2790
|Saline
|30
|1676
|0
|27
|582
|Union
|17
|1478
|0
|24
|944
|Williamson
|32
|4904
|0
|97
|2678
|White
|18
|1090
|0
|16
|310
