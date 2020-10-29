COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson and Saline counties Thursday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|140
|1
|74
|Franklin
|1081
|11
|562
|Gallatin
|135
|2
|90
|Hamilton
|149
|2
|124
|Hardin
|56
|0
|40
|Jackson
|1614
|27
|1415
|Jefferson
|1019
|43
|852
|Johnson
|407
|0
|250
|Massac
|158
|2
|92
|Perry
|464
|16
|380
|Pope
|39
|1
|20
|Pulaski
|240
|1
|187
|Randolph
|1345
|15
|1175
|Saline
|679
|11
|359
|Union
|788
|21
|514
|Williamson
|2026
|62
|1198
|White
|303
|6
|195
Concerned about COVID-19?
