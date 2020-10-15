COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson County Thursday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|100
|1
|62
|Franklin
|778
|7
|445
|Gallatin
|106
|2
|75
|Hamilton
|108
|2
|91
|Hardin
|46
|0
|36
|Jackson
|1396
|25
|1285
|Jefferson
|857
|40
|711
|Johnson
|317
|0
|185
|Massac
|133
|2
|80
|Perry
|392
|16
|352
|Pope
|32
|1
|18
|Pulaski
|211
|1
|172
|Randolph
|1114
|14
|1005
|Saline
|486
|8
|312
|Union
|681
|21
|436
|Williamson
|1645
|57
|1061
|White
|233
|1
|178
