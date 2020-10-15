 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson County Thursday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson County Thursday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:19 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 100 1 62
Franklin 778 7 445
Gallatin 106 2 75
Hamilton 108 2 91
Hardin 46 0 36
Jackson 1396 25 1285
Jefferson 857 40 711
Johnson 317 0 185
Massac 133 2 80
Perry 392 16 352
Pope 32 1 18
Pulaski 211 1 172
Randolph 1114 14 1005
Saline 486 8 312
Union 681 21 436
Williamson 1645 57 1061
White 233 1 178
