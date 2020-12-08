 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Franklin, Perry and Williamson counties Tuesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Franklin, Perry and Williamson counties Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays. A dash indicates a county's health department did not make a report as of deadline.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 4 270 0 3 216
Franklin 36 2458 2 31 1313
Gallatin 6 258 0 2 129
Hamilton 7 449 0 7 369
Hardin 2 175 1 3 104
Jackson 32 3051 3 42 2577
Jefferson 26 2259 0 48 1971
Johnson 7 828 0 6 527
Massac 8 703 0 9 286
Perry 25 1372 1 33 1016
Pope 2 133 0 1 74
Pulaski 8 465 0 2 310
Randolph 2586 31 2295
Saline 25 1363 0 26 559
Union 23 1309 0 24 795
Williamson 57 4189 2 86 2240
White 28 792 0 11 287
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

