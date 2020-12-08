COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Franklin, Perry and Williamson counties Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|4
|270
|0
|3
|216
|Franklin
|36
|2458
|2
|31
|1313
|Gallatin
|6
|258
|0
|2
|129
|Hamilton
|7
|449
|0
|7
|369
|Hardin
|2
|175
|1
|3
|104
|Jackson
|32
|3051
|3
|42
|2577
|Jefferson
|26
|2259
|0
|48
|1971
|Johnson
|7
|828
|0
|6
|527
|Massac
|8
|703
|0
|9
|286
|Perry
|25
|1372
|1
|33
|1016
|Pope
|2
|133
|0
|1
|74
|Pulaski
|8
|465
|0
|2
|310
|Randolph
|2586
|31
|2295
|Saline
|25
|1363
|0
|26
|559
|Union
|23
|1309
|0
|24
|795
|Williamson
|57
|4189
|2
|86
|2240
|White
|28
|792
|0
|11
|287
