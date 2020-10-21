COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Franklin, Williamson and White counties Wednesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|105
|1
|63
|Franklin
|921
|9
|502
|Gallatin
|118
|2
|75
|Hamilton
|119
|2
|109
|Hardin
|48
|0
|38
|Jackson
|1471
|26
|1328
|Jefferson
|917
|41
|788
|Johnson
|354
|0
|208
|Massac
|142
|2
|84
|Perry
|414
|16
|359
|Pope
|34
|1
|19
|Pulaski
|222
|1
|180
|Randolph
|1212
|15
|1071
|Saline
|542
|9
|326
|Union
|732
|21
|477
|Williamson
|1798
|60
|1136
|White
|259
|3
|179
