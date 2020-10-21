 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Franklin, Williamson and White counties Wednesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Franklin, Williamson and White counties Wednesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 105 1 63
Franklin 921 9 502
Gallatin 118 2 75
Hamilton 119 2 109
Hardin 48 0 38
Jackson 1471 26 1328
Jefferson 917 41 788
Johnson 354 0 208
Massac 142 2 84
Perry 414 16 359
Pope 34 1 19
Pulaski 222 1 180
Randolph 1212 15 1071
Saline 542 9 326
Union 732 21 477
Williamson 1798 60 1136
White 259 3 179
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

