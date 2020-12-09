COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson and Massac counties Wednesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|6
|276
|0
|3
|222
|Franklin
|56
|2514
|0
|31
|1313
|Gallatin
|2
|260
|0
|2
|129
|Hamilton
|4
|453
|0
|7
|406
|Hardin
|0
|175
|0
|3
|112
|Jackson
|28
|3079
|1
|43
|2629
|Jefferson
|63
|2322
|1
|49
|1978
|Johnson
|6
|834
|1
|7
|559
|Massac
|14
|717
|3
|12
|300
|Perry
|1372
|33
|1016
|Pope
|0
|133
|0
|1
|84
|Pulaski
|6
|471
|0
|2
|322
|Randolph
|2649
|31
|2344
|Saline
|30
|1392
|0
|26
|559
|Union
|16
|1325
|0
|24
|818
|Williamson
|55
|4244
|1
|87
|2513
|White
|26
|819
|0
|11
|287
