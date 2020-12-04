COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Randolph counties Friday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|1
|260
|0
|3
|194
|Franklin
|35
|2308
|0
|27
|1313
|Gallatin
|3
|243
|0
|2
|129
|Hamilton
|426
|4
|369
|Hardin
|1
|165
|1
|2
|92
|Jackson
|52
|2917
|2
|34
|2451
|Jefferson
|28
|2142
|0
|47
|1885
|Johnson
|10
|801
|1
|5
|478
|Massac
|19
|655
|2
|7
|253
|Perry
|35
|1273
|0
|32
|878
|Pope
|12
|123
|0
|1
|61
|Pulaski
|5
|450
|0
|2
|285
|Randolph
|24
|2483
|2
|29
|2220
|Saline
|16
|1300
|0
|26
|559
|Union
|15
|1252
|0
|23
|748
|Williamson
|73
|4003
|0
|82
|2240
|White
|14
|734
|0
|9
|287
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.