COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Perry, Williamson counties Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|43
|0
|38
|Franklin
|347
|1
|210
|Gallatin
|65
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|48
|1
|45
|Hardin
|19
|0
|18
|Jackson
|963
|23
|838
|Jefferson
|482
|31
|406
|Johnson
|122
|0
|85
|Massac
|63
|1
|47
|Perry
|298
|11
|228
|Pope
|18
|1
|10
|Pulaski
|129
|1
|104
|Randolph
|757
|8
|616
|Saline
|171
|3
|150
|Union
|422
|20
|338
|Williamson
|959
|13
|482
|White
|128
|0
|108
