COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jackson, Saline counties Saturday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:28 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|226
|1
|123
|Franklin
|25
|1863
|0
|19
|899
|Gallatin
|2
|201
|0
|2
|111
|Hamilton
|340
|4
|278
|Hardin
|114
|0
|56
|Jackson
|34
|2439
|1
|31
|1994
|Jefferson
|1675
|47
|1432
|Johnson
|644
|1
|350
|Massac
|410
|2
|149
|Perry
|908
|18
|649
|Pope
|63
|1
|35
|Pulaski
|345
|2
|228
|Randolph
|1974
|26
|1707
|Saline
|15
|1112
|2
|22
|460
|Union
|1039
|21
|619
|Williamson
|54
|3216
|0
|74
|1662
|White
|5
|558
|0
|9
|235
