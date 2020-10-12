 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jefferson County Monday
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 1:11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 94 1 60
Franklin 684 6 417
Gallatin 93 2 74
Hamilton 94 2 81
Hardin 42 0 33
Jackson 1351 24 1265
Jefferson 817 39 627
Johnson 279 0 173
Massac 129 2 77
Perry 370 16 337
Pope 30 1 15
Pulaski 198 1 161
Randolph 1035 14 966
Saline 470 6 281
Union 601 20 413
Williamson 1588 57 995
White 215 1 168
