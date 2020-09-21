COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jefferson, Perry, Williamson counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 3:43 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|70
|1
|45
|Franklin
|496
|2
|306
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|64
|1
|53
|Hardin
|33
|0
|25
|Jackson
|1242
|24
|1127
|Jefferson
|581
|32
|506
|Johnson
|161
|0
|107
|Massac
|92
|2
|59
|Perry
|340
|16
|294
|Pope
|24
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|156
|1
|133
|Randolph
|917
|11
|825
|Saline
|261
|3
|186
|Union
|483
|20
|376
|Williamson
|1346
|36
|751
|White
|159
|0
|142
