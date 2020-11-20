COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jefferson, Randolph counties Friday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:53 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|8
|226
|0
|1
|123
|Franklin
|43
|1838
|0
|19
|899
|Gallatin
|2
|199
|0
|2
|111
|Hamilton
|340
|4
|278
|Hardin
|4
|114
|0
|0
|56
|Jackson
|72
|2405
|0
|30
|1962
|Jefferson
|31
|1675
|1
|47
|1432
|Johnson
|20
|644
|0
|1
|350
|Massac
|36
|410
|0
|2
|149
|Perry
|26
|908
|0
|18
|649
|Pope
|1
|63
|0
|1
|35
|Pulaski
|11
|345
|0
|2
|228
|Randolph
|39
|1974
|2
|26
|1707
|Saline
|28
|1097
|0
|20
|460
|Union
|29
|1039
|0
|21
|619
|Williamson
|69
|3162
|0
|74
|1662
|White
|18
|552
|0
|9
|235
