COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jefferson, Saline and Williamson counties Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:31 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|100
|1
|62
|Franklin
|802
|7
|445
|Gallatin
|114
|2
|75
|Hamilton
|108
|2
|91
|Hardin
|47
|0
|36
|Jackson
|1410
|25
|1292
|Jefferson
|862
|41
|712
|Johnson
|327
|0
|186
|Massac
|134
|2
|80
|Perry
|399
|16
|352
|Pope
|32
|1
|18
|Pulaski
|213
|1
|175
|Randolph
|1124
|14
|1022
|Saline
|499
|9
|312
|Union
|698
|21
|440
|Williamson
|1678
|58
|1061
|White
|242
|1
|178
