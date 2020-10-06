COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Jefferson, Williamson Counties Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|90
|1
|57
|Franklin
|599
|5
|417
|Gallatin
|84
|2
|70
|Hamilton
|82
|2
|73
|Hardin
|40
|0
|33
|Jackson
|1306
|24
|1243
|Jefferson
|735
|33
|584
|Johnson
|257
|0
|163
|Massac
|124
|2
|73
|Perry
|368
|16
|332
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|191
|1
|155
|Randolph
|996
|13
|939
|Saline
|428
|6
|260
|Union
|567
|20
|409
|Williamson
|1506
|56
|995
|White
|194
|1
|161
