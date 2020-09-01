 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry County Tuesday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry County Tuesday

  • Updated
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 43 0 38
Franklin 344 1 210
Gallatin 64 2 55
Hamilton 48 1 45
Hardin 18 0 18
Jackson 943 22 827
Jefferson 482 31 406
Johnson 122 0 83
Massac 63 1 46
Perry 298 11 228
Pope 18 1 10
Pulaski 124 1 103
Randolph 757 8 616
Saline 169 3 135
Union 415 20 331
Williamson 939 12 482
White 127 0 97
