COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Randolph counties Monday
85 comments
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Randolph counties Monday

  • Updated
  • 85
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the last day, total cases, new COVID-19 deaths reported in the last day, total COVID-19 deaths, and recoveries. Some health departments don't report numbers on weekends or holidays.

County New Cases Total Cases New Deaths Total Deaths Recovered
Alexander 9 235 1 133
Franklin 15 1901 22 899
Gallatin 2 204 2 119
Hamilton 25 365 4 317
Hardin 14 128 0 58
Jackson 42 2500 32 2054
Jefferson 18 1750 47 1478
Johnson 22 666 2 370
Massac 72 482 2 164
Perry 85 993 2 20 701
Pope 8 71 1 39
Pulaski 27 372 2 233
Randolph 44 2083 1 27 1796
Saline 20 1140 24 493
Union 50 1086 21 631
Williamson 75 3334 74 1662
White 17 586 9 260
85 comments

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Local News

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

  • Updated

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate
State & Regional

Southern Illinois hits 8% COVID-19 positivity rate

  • Updated

Region 5 of the state's coronavirus plan, which includes Southern Illinois, reached 8% for its COVID-19 positivity rate as of Oct. 10, the latest day for which data were available. Two more days above that number and the region would be due for greater bar and restaurant restrictions.

