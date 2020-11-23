COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Randolph counties Monday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|9
|235
|1
|133
|Franklin
|15
|1901
|22
|899
|Gallatin
|2
|204
|2
|119
|Hamilton
|25
|365
|4
|317
|Hardin
|14
|128
|0
|58
|Jackson
|42
|2500
|32
|2054
|Jefferson
|18
|1750
|47
|1478
|Johnson
|22
|666
|2
|370
|Massac
|72
|482
|2
|164
|Perry
|85
|993
|2
|20
|701
|Pope
|8
|71
|1
|39
|Pulaski
|27
|372
|2
|233
|Randolph
|44
|2083
|1
|27
|1796
|Saline
|20
|1140
|24
|493
|Union
|50
|1086
|21
|631
|Williamson
|75
|3334
|74
|1662
|White
|17
|586
|9
|260
