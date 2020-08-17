COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Union, Jefferson, Williamson counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:34 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|39
|0
|36
|Franklin
|252
|1
|134
|Gallatin
|56
|2
|43
|Hamilton
|39
|1
|31
|Hardin
|18
|0
|18
|Jackson
|789
|20
|667
|Jefferson
|372
|23
|252
|Johnson
|80
|0
|66
|Massac
|45
|0
|39
|Perry
|219
|4
|126
|Pope
|11
|0
|7
|Pulaski
|101
|1
|92
|Randolph
|551
|7
|467
|Saline
|143
|3
|97
|Union
|350
|21
|284
|Williamson
|583
|8
|330
|White
|91
|0
|57
