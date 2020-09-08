COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Perry, Williamson counties Tuesday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|47
|1
|38
|Franklin
|385
|1
|243
|Gallatin
|68
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|49
|1
|47
|Hardin
|20
|0
|18
|Jackson
|1091
|23
|887
|Jefferson
|516
|31
|446
|Johnson
|127
|0
|92
|Massac
|70
|1
|48
|Perry
|312
|14
|274
|Pope
|20
|1
|13
|Pulaski
|138
|1
|117
|Randolph
|799
|8
|674
|Saline
|188
|3
|152
|Union
|430
|20
|347
|Williamson
|1093
|26
|580
|White
|144
|0
|114
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.