COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Randolph and Williamson Counties on Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|14
|861
|0
|13
|823
|Franklin
|14
|8562
|0
|118
|7649
|Gallatin
|7
|1001
|0
|10
|650
|Hamilton
|--
|1459
|0
|24
|1415
|Hardin
|17
|791
|--
|17
|739
|Jackson
|154
|9193
|0
|115
|8689
|Jefferson
|65
|7689
|0
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|31
|2650
|0
|30
|2543
|Massac
|59
|2573
|0
|54
|2404
|Perry
|59
|4885
|0
|79
|4849
|Pope
|11
|687
|0
|6
|647
|Pulaski
|8
|1173
|0
|13
|1120
|Randolph
|48
|6170
|1
|104
|5971
|Saline
|69
|5202
|0
|74
|3322
|Union
|54
|3493
|0
|52
|3240
|Williamson
|73
|14204
|4
|188
|12813
|White
|31
|3346
|0
|33
|2091