COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Randolph County Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:47 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|94
|1
|60
|Franklin
|635
|6
|417
|Gallatin
|91
|2
|74
|Hamilton
|87
|2
|80
|Hardin
|42
|0
|33
|Jackson
|1341
|24
|1254
|Jefferson
|776
|35
|623
|Johnson
|279
|0
|173
|Massac
|129
|2
|77
|Perry
|370
|16
|337
|Pope
|30
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|198
|1
|161
|Randolph
|1035
|14
|966
|Saline
|449
|6
|281
|Union
|601
|20
|413
|Williamson
|1546
|57
|995
|White
|205
|1
|168
