COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Randolph County Monday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:28 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|59
|1
|42
|Franklin
|432
|1
|292
|Gallatin
|69
|2
|58
|Hamilton
|57
|1
|52
|Hardin
|26
|0
|20
|Jackson
|1169
|24
|1030
|Jefferson
|553
|31
|466
|Johnson
|144
|0
|99
|Massac
|84
|1
|54
|Perry
|325
|14
|282
|Pope
|23
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|147
|1
|126
|Randolph
|876
|11
|786
|Saline
|220
|3
|162
|Union
|459
|20
|364
|Williamson
|1207
|28
|714
|White
|153
|0
|120
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.