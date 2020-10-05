COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Randolph, Saline counties Monday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:51 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|89
|1
|55
|Franklin
|588
|5
|417
|Gallatin
|81
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|82
|2
|73
|Hardin
|39
|0
|33
|Jackson
|1298
|24
|1242
|Jefferson
|729
|32
|575
|Johnson
|251
|0
|162
|Massac
|124
|2
|73
|Perry
|365
|16
|326
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|189
|1
|149
|Randolph
|996
|13
|939
|Saline
|414
|6
|231
|Union
|536
|20
|407
|Williamson
|1494
|55
|995
|White
|192
|1
|154
Concerned about COVID-19?
