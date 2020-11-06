 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Saline County Friday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Saline County Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:57 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 164 1 89
Franklin 1256 13 702
Gallatin 151 2 90
Hamilton 181 2 151
Hardin 66 0 44
Jackson 1802 27 1559
Jefferson 1216 44 987
Johnson 480 0 295
Massac 200 2 108
Perry 574 16 436
Pope 46 1 24
Pulaski 262 1 194
Randolph 1530 19 1392
Saline 822 17 387
Union 845 21 545
Williamson 2317 66 1362
White 361 6 204
