COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Saline County Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:57 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|164
|1
|89
|Franklin
|1256
|13
|702
|Gallatin
|151
|2
|90
|Hamilton
|181
|2
|151
|Hardin
|66
|0
|44
|Jackson
|1802
|27
|1559
|Jefferson
|1216
|44
|987
|Johnson
|480
|0
|295
|Massac
|200
|2
|108
|Perry
|574
|16
|436
|Pope
|46
|1
|24
|Pulaski
|262
|1
|194
|Randolph
|1530
|19
|1392
|Saline
|822
|17
|387
|Union
|845
|21
|545
|Williamson
|2317
|66
|1362
|White
|361
|6
|204
