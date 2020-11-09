COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Saline, Hamilton, Randolph counties Monday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:53 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|177
|1
|92
|Franklin
|1352
|14
|759
|Gallatin
|162
|2
|90
|Hamilton
|228
|3
|163
|Hardin
|74
|0
|47
|Jackson
|1908
|27
|1600
|Jefferson
|1315
|44
|1026
|Johnson
|517
|0
|303
|Massac
|221
|2
|111
|Perry
|653
|16
|465
|Pope
|48
|1
|26
|Pulaski
|277
|1
|194
|Randolph
|1606
|22
|1432
|Saline
|863
|20
|387
|Union
|862
|21
|551
|Williamson
|2471
|66
|1433
|White
|381
|6
|204
