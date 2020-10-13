COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Saline, Union Counties Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|97
|1
|62
|Franklin
|704
|6
|445
|Gallatin
|98
|2
|75
|Hamilton
|98
|2
|82
|Hardin
|45
|0
|35
|Jackson
|1355
|24
|1271
|Jefferson
|826
|39
|638
|Johnson
|299
|0
|181
|Massac
|130
|2
|80
|Perry
|378
|16
|350
|Pope
|32
|1
|16
|Pulaski
|207
|1
|166
|Randolph
|1083
|14
|983
|Saline
|477
|7
|312
|Union
|752
|21
|429
|Williamson
|1598
|57
|1061
|White
|214
|1
|178
