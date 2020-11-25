COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Saline, Williamson counties

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|239
|0
|1
|158
|Franklin
|58
|1974
|0
|22
|1133
|Gallatin
|5
|210
|0
|2
|121
|Hamilton
|-
|368
|-
|4
|329
|Hardin
|5
|141
|0
|0
|62
|Jackson
|50
|2592
|0
|32
|2124
|Jefferson
|30
|1818
|0
|47
|1521
|Johnson
|16
|695
|0
|2
|406
|Massac
|18
|517
|0
|2
|187
|Perry
|37
|1051
|0
|20
|736
|Pope
|9
|85
|0
|1
|47
|Pulaski
|7
|387
|0
|2
|251
|Randolph
|54
|2162
|0
|27
|1872
|Saline
|17
|1177
|2
|26
|510
|Union
|9
|1103
|0
|21
|676
|Williamson
|67
|3447
|2
|76
|1975
|White
|17
|622
|0
|9
|267
