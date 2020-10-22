COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in White County

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|109
|1
|65
|Franklin
|921
|9
|502
|Gallatin
|120
|2
|85
|Hamilton
|123
|2
|109
|Hardin
|51
|0
|38
|Jackson
|1471
|26
|1328
|Jefferson
|917
|41
|788
|Johnson
|357
|0
|214
|Massac
|144
|2
|85
|Perry
|416
|16
|362
|Pope
|34
|1
|19
|Pulaski
|225
|1
|180
|Randolph
|1212
|15
|1071
|Saline
|559
|9
|355
|Union
|734
|21
|481
|Williamson
|1798
|60
|1136
|White
|267
|5
|195
