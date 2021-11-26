COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson and Franklin counties on Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays online to appear in the Tuesday and Saturday print editions. Last updated: 7:33 p.m., Monday, Nov. 22.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|-
|794
|-
|13
|768
|Franklin
|8
|7789
|1
|111
|7445
|Gallatin
|-
|903
|-
|9
|650
|Hamilton
|-
|1361
|-
|23
|1329
|Hardin
|-
|685
|-
|17
|654
|Jackson
|-
|8428
|-
|109
|8221
|Jefferson
|-
|7249
|-
|88
|5086
|Johnson
|-
|2403
|-
|30
|2352
|Massac
|-
|2261
|-
|52
|2184
|Perry
|-
|4585
|-
|75
|4507
|Pope
|-
|575
|-
|6
|567
|Pulaski
|-
|1074
|-
|11
|1059
|Randolph
|-
|5745
|-
|100
|5605
|Saline
|-
|4774
|-
|71
|3322
|Union
|-
|3175
|-
|49
|3080
|Williamson
|8
|12764
|1
|174
|12315
|White
|-
|3116
|0
|33
|2091