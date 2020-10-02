 Skip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson County Friday
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson County Friday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 85 1 54
Franklin 570 5 388
Gallatin 81 2 67
Hamilton 77 2 69
Hardin 38 0 32
Jackson 1295 24 1233
Jefferson 681 32 575
Johnson 236 0 119
Massac 121 2 70
Perry 363 16 318
Pope 26 1 15
Pulaski 185 1 145
Randolph 978 12 918
Saline 391 4 231
Union 516 20 401
Williamson 1476 54 964
White 185 1 154
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

