COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson County Friday

Support Local Journalism
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|85
|1
|54
|Franklin
|570
|5
|388
|Gallatin
|81
|2
|67
|Hamilton
|77
|2
|69
|Hardin
|38
|0
|32
|Jackson
|1295
|24
|1233
|Jefferson
|681
|32
|575
|Johnson
|236
|0
|119
|Massac
|121
|2
|70
|Perry
|363
|16
|318
|Pope
|26
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|185
|1
|145
|Randolph
|978
|12
|918
|Saline
|391
|4
|231
|Union
|516
|20
|401
|Williamson
|1476
|54
|964
|White
|185
|1
|154
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.