COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson County Saturday

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 7:12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|New Deaths
|Total Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|--
|290
|--
|4
|242
|Franklin
|45
|2644
|0
|31
|1479
|Gallatin
|2
|267
|0
|3
|132
|Hamilton
|--
|458
|--
|7
|414
|Hardin
|--
|179
|--
|4
|129
|Jackson
|31
|3196
|0
|45
|2732
|Jefferson
|--
|2429
|--
|50
|2049
|Johnson
|--
|864
|--
|8
|598
|Massac
|--
|733
|--
|13
|343
|Perry
|--
|1477
|--
|37
|1115
|Pope
|--
|140
|--
|1
|94
|Pulaski
|--
|485
|--
|2
|344
|Randolph
|--
|2736
|--
|32
|2407
|Saline
|29
|1455
|0
|26
|567
|Union
|--
|1364
|--
|24
|854
|Williamson
|82
|4447
|2
|90
|2513
|White
|17
|915
|0
|12
|295
