COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson, White counties
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Williamson, White counties

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 72 1 45
Franklin 501 2 306
Gallatin 72 2 67
Hamilton 70 2 57
Hardin 35 0 25
Jackson 1247 24 1158
Jefferson 588 32 522
Johnson 161 0 108
Massac 94 2 61
Perry 340 16 301
Pope 24 1 15
Pulaski 159 1 134
Randolph 934 11 863
Saline 292 3 186
Union 485 20 382
Williamson 1355 38 751
White 163 1 142
Concerned about COVID-19?

Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19
Williamson County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19

Williamson County Courthouse, court proceedings and judicial department were closed on Monday morning by the county’s presiding judge after two employees tested positive for COVID-19. Court is canceled and those offices will be closed through Tuesday.

