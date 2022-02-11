COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: County data shows continued decline in positivity rates

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.
As of Feb. 10, the state has reported a total of 31,795 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 5.8%.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|7-Day Case Total
|Case Total per 100k
|Test Positivity Rate
|Alexander
|28
|486.03
|13.40%
|Franklin
|257
|668.07
|22.78%
|Hamilton
|45
|554.46
|20.14%
|Hardin
|12
|314.05
|6.11%
|Jackson
|339
|597.36
|15.38%
|Jefferson
|233
|618.3
|10.42%%
|Johnson
|163
|1,312.72
|11.85%
|Massac
|90
|653.5
|28.78%
|Perry
|137
|655
|8.22%
|Pope
|16
|383.05
|11.29%
|Pulaski
|28
|524.84
|11.11%
|Randolph
|244
|767.73
|12.50%
|Saline
|205
|872.67
|16.10%
|Union
|126
|756.62
|8.41%
|Washington
|40
|288.04
|15.06%
|White
|80
|590.97
|12.75%
|Williamson
|601
|902.44
|18.66%