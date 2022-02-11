 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: County data shows continued decline in positivity rates

County data will be updated weekly on Thursdays with the latest COVID-19 numbers from Illinois Department of Public Health. The numbers reflect 7-day case total of lab-confirmed cases, case total per 100,000, and the weekly test positivity rates by county as reported by IDPH.

As of Feb. 10, the state has reported a total of 31,795 COVID-19 deaths and a 7-day test positivity rate of 5.8%.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

County 7-Day Case Total Case Total per 100k Test Positivity Rate
Alexander 28 486.03 13.40%
Franklin 257 668.07 22.78%
Hamilton 45 554.46 20.14%
Hardin 12 314.05 6.11%
Jackson 339 597.36 15.38%
Jefferson 233 618.3 10.42%%
Johnson 163 1,312.72 11.85%
Massac 90 653.5 28.78%
Perry 137 655 8.22%
Pope 16 383.05 11.29%
Pulaski 28 524.84 11.11%
Randolph 244 767.73 12.50%
Saline 205 872.67 16.10%
Union 126 756.62 8.41%
Washington 40 288.04 15.06%
White 80 590.97 12.75%
Williamson 601 902.44 18.66%

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

