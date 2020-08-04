You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Death reported in Union County on Tuesday, 2 in Jefferson
62 comments
top story

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Death reported in Union County on Tuesday, 2 in Jefferson

  • Updated
  • 62
{{featured_button_text}}

A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily. Last updated: 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 33 0 26
Franklin 143 0 81
Gallatin 46 1 26
Hamilton 29 1 12
Hardin 16 0 9
Jackson 668 19 513
Jefferson 222 16 159
Johnson 57 0 29
Massac 34 0 19
Perry 135 1 83
Pope 5 0 3
Pulaski 93 0 59
Randolph 445 7 405
Saline 117 1 67
Union 288 20 184
Williamson 365 5 203
White 62 0 37
62 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News